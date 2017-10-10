Submit Post Advertise

Politics NNPC Appointments: Olisa Agbakoba Sues Buhari

Discussion in 'Political News' started by RemmyAlex, Oct 10, 2017 at 1:08 PM. Views count: 115

  1. RemmyAlex

    RemmyAlex Social Member Curators

    Olisa Agbakoba, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria has sued President Muhammadu Buhari-led Federal Government over what he described as “lopsided appointments” at the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC).

    According to a statement signed on Monday by his media assistant, Niyi Odunmorayo, the SAN made the allegation in a suit filed at the Federal High Court, Abuja.

    In the suit, he challenged the non-inclusion of the South East of the country in appointments to the NNPC Board. The legal practitioner alleged that the appointment made by the Federal Government contravened the provisions of Section 14 of the Constitution, as well as the Federal Character Commission Act.

    He stated that it was also in contravention of the “provisions of Sections 42 of the Constitution of Nigeria that prohibits discrimination of any of Nigeria’s ethnic groups such as, in this case, the South East.” Agbakoba requested the court to declare the “lopsided appointments” of board members of the South East region unconstitutional, null and void.
     
    RemmyAlex, Oct 10, 2017 at 1:08 PM
    Comments

  2. ese

    ese Administrator

    sueing FG to FGs court? to what end?
     
    ese, Oct 10, 2017 at 1:46 PM
    #2