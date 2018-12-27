The Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) said on Wednesday it realised about $626.62 million from crude oil and gas export for September 2018.
The NNPC spokesperson, Ndu Ughamadu, in a statement made available to PREMIUM TIMES, said the revenue was realised under NNPC’s US dollar transactions during …
Read more via Premium Times Nigeria – http://bit.ly/2LAxqCD
Get more: Nigeria Business News
The NNPC spokesperson, Ndu Ughamadu, in a statement made available to PREMIUM TIMES, said the revenue was realised under NNPC’s US dollar transactions during …
Read more via Premium Times Nigeria – http://bit.ly/2LAxqCD
Get more: Nigeria Business News
Last edited by a moderator:[0]