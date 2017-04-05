Submit Post Advertise

  1. NB Weekly 9- Nigeria's Political House Of Cards Get Your Free Download Now!
    Dismiss Notice

Metro NNPC Issues Statement On Rumoured Fuel Price Hike

Discussion in 'Metro News' started by Jules, Apr 5, 2017 at 7:58 AM. Views count: 75

Tags:
  1. Jules

    Jules Social Member Curators

    The Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) has issued an official statement regarding the rumors of a fuel price hike.

    NNPC.jpg

    The statement issued by NNPC Group General Manager, Public Affairs, Mr Ndu Ughammadu, read,''NNPC wishes to assure consumers of Premium Motor Spirit, PMS, otherwise known as petrol that the review of bridging cost would not lead to increase in the price of the white product.

    "The review of the bridging allowance which enjoyed the blessing of the Honourable Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, Dr. Ibe Kachikwu, would be absorbed in the existing products import template."
     
    Jules, Apr 5, 2017 at 7:58 AM
    #1



    You may like

    Comments