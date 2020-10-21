Business NNPC: Nigeria loses N1.06trn oil revenue target to COVID-19 – New Telegraph News


K

Kayode Israel

New Member
Curators
FREE Nigerian Business Directory
✅ NEW - get your business listed and your information shared across social media.
Ad
www.newtelegraphng.com

NNPC: Nigeria loses N1.06trn oil revenue target to COVID-19 - New Telegraph

Nigeria’s oil revenue target declined by N1.06 trillion due to COVID-19 and low crude oil price. Group Managing Director, Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), Malam Mele Kyari, made the disclosure yesterday during a Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) oil and gas webinar with theme...
www.newtelegraphng.com www.newtelegraphng.com
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

K
Business NNPC: Why refineries are shutdown – New Telegraph News
Replies
0
Views
334
Kenneth Chimaobi
K
C
Business COVID 19: Kyari list parameters for growth of NNPC – The Nation News
Replies
0
Views
357
Chinedu Iroka
C
K
Business Seven oil workers die as explosion rocks NNPC facility – New Telegraph
Replies
0
Views
269
Kenneth Chimaobi
K
K
Business Nigeria Loses $48m To Oil Theft In Six Months – NNPC – Leadership Nigeria News
Replies
0
Views
357
Kenneth Chimaobi
K
C
Business Kyari fingers indigenous oil firms in high production cost – New Telegraph
Replies
0
Views
280
Chinedu Iroka
C

Sponsor Posts

ad

Top