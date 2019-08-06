JustForex Trading - Start Now

Business NNPC Offers to Assist FIRS, DPR Recover Unpaid Taxes, Others from IOCs – Thisdaylive

#1
The Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) has offered to help the Department of Petroleum Resources (DPR) and Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS) collect unpaid taxes and royalties from oil companies, including those on Joint Venture (JV) and Production Sharing Contract (PSC) arrangement with …

nnpc.JPG

Read more via Thisdaylive – https://ift.tt/33cZHaV

Get more: Nigeria Business News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[41]
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
Your email address will not be publicly visible. We will only use it to contact you to confirm your post.

Trending Posts

More trending news
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

3
Top