JustForex Trading - Start Now

Business NNPC Records N6.33 Billion Trade Surplus In May -Report – Sahara Reporters

#1
The Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) said it recorded a trade surplus of N6.33 billion for the month of May, 13 percent higher than the N5.60 billion surplus made in April.

The corporation disclosed this in its Monthly and Operations report (MFOR) released on …

nnpc.JPG

Read more via Sahara Reporters – https://ift.tt/2JHTg7T

Get more: Nigeria Business News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[0]
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
Your email address will not be publicly visible. We will only use it to contact you to confirm your post.

Trending Posts

More trending news
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

3
Top