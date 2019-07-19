The Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) on Thursday expressed its readiness to maintain the supply of 10 per cent of India’s crude oil demand in the face of competing demand for the product from other countries.
The Group Managing Director of the NNPC, Mele Kyari made …
Read more via Nairaland – https://ift.tt/2O1TWJJ
Get more: Nigeria Business News
The Group Managing Director of the NNPC, Mele Kyari made …
Read more via Nairaland – https://ift.tt/2O1TWJJ
Get more: Nigeria Business News
Last edited by a moderator:[65]