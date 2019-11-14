Business NNPC trucks out N2.5trn worth of petrol in 10 months – Newtelegraph

#1
The Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) trucked out N2.517 trillion worth of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) also known as petrol in 526,000 trucks across the country in the last 10 months.

The corporation noted that 17.36 billion litres of PMS were moved out between January and October, 2019. Using …

nnpc.JPG

Read more via Newtelegraph – https://ift.tt/351PIFz

Get more: Nigeria Business News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[88]
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
Your email address will not be publicly visible. We will only use it to contact you to confirm your post.

Trending Posts

More trending news
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

3
Top