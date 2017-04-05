The Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation, NNPC, has allayed fears of an immediate increase in the pump price of petrol. The firm said the recent increase in bridging allowance to transporters from N6.20 to N7.20 per litre will not lead to an increase in the pump price of petrol. NNPC Chief Operating Officer, COO, in charge of Downstream operations, Mr. Henry Ikem Obih, explained that the rise in the bridging cost was achieved after an adjustment was made in the “lightering expenses” from N4 to N3 per litre and the difference transferred to compensate for the cost of bridging within the same template. “What happened, in simple language, is a rebalancing of the margins allowed and approved for stakeholders. So what the Petroleum Products Pricing Regulatory Agency, PPPRA, did was to take N1 from lightering expenses and add same to the bridging allowance. That is how we arrived at N7.20. Therefore, PMS remains at the ceiling of N145 per litre,’’ he said.