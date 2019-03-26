Politics No 2nd Term For Mohammed Abubakar… PDP’s Bala Mohammed Declared Bauchi Gov-Elect – Sahara Reporters

Senator Bala Mohammed, governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Bauchi State, has won the governorship election in the state.

Mohammed defeated Mohammed Abubakar, incumbent Governor of the state, and candidate of the All Progressive Congress (APC). After the collation of results by the Independent National …



