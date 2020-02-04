“Chinese doctors confirmed African blood genetic composition resist coronavirus after student cured,” reads the headline of 14 February 2020 article on the site...
Read more via Africa Check – https://ift.tt/2TezhBi
Get More Nigeria Metro News
No evidence
To be sure, we asked Omolade Awodu, a professor of haematology at the school of medicine at Nigeria’s University of Benin, whether African blood and black skin made people resistant to coronavirus.
“This is a new virus and very little is known about it,” she said. “However, I have not come across any research that confirms the claim that African blood composition or black skin resist coronavirus.”
The World Health Organization publishes daily situation reports on the Covid-19 outbreak. Thesegive statistics of cases and deaths, and a run-down on new developments such as promising leads in the search for a vaccine or cure.
None of these reports mention that African blood, or black skin, make people immune to the disease. – Motunrayo Joel
Read more via Africa Check – https://ift.tt/2TezhBi
Get More Nigeria Metro News
Last edited by a moderator:[110]