No evidence

To be sure, we asked Omolade Awodu , a professor of haematology at the school of medicine at Nigeria’s University of Benin , whether African blood and black skin made people resistant to coronavirus.“This is a new virus and very little is known about it,” she said. “However, I have not come across any research that confirms the claim that African blood composition or black skin resist coronavirus.”The World Health Organization publishes daily situation reports on the Covid-19 outbreak. These give statistics of cases and deaths, and a run-down on new developments such as promising leads in the search for a vaccine or cure. None of these reports mention that African blood, or black skin, make people immune to the disease. –