Metro No, African blood and black skin don’t ‘resist’ new coronavirus – Africa Check

“Chinese doctors confirmed African blood genetic composition resist coronavirus after student cured,” reads the headline of 14 February 2020 article on the site...

No evidence
To be sure, we asked Omolade Awodu, a professor of haematology at the school of medicine at Nigeria’s University of Benin, whether African blood and black skin made people resistant to coronavirus.

“This is a new virus and very little is known about it,” she said. “However, I have not come across any research that confirms the claim that African blood composition or black skin resist coronavirus.”

The World Health Organization publishes daily situation reports on the Covid-19 outbreak. Thesegive statistics of cases and deaths, and a run-down on new developments such as promising leads in the search for a vaccine or cure.

None of these reports mention that African blood, or black skin, make people immune to the disease. – Motunrayo Joel
