advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week

Business No Agreement with SPDC on OML 25, Say Host Communities – Thisdaylive

#1
The controversy surrounding the re-opening of facilities of OML 25 in Rivers State continues to rage as the host communities saturday denied agreeing to sign a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Shell Petroleum Development Company (SPDC) to return to site.

The communities, Belema, …

shell.JPG

Read more via Thisdaylive – https://ift.tt/2KR84mC

Get more: Nigeria Business News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[0]
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week

Trending Posts

More trending news
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

3
Top