The Presidency has debunked reports that the Muhammadu Buhari presidency has been hijacked by a cabal. In a statement signed by the senior special assistant on media and publicity, Garba Shehu, “Over the past few months, some media organizations have published a stream of allegations against some persons around the President attributing them to “persistent rumors and speculations,” with no other objective but to generate hatred and disgust against these hardworking people”, he wrote. “As the good Nigerian public can imagine, little time would be left for other tasks more beneficial to the entire nation, if the Presidency were to respond to every single fable published by the free Nigerian press. “However, in the process of advancing their suspicious anti-Buhari agenda, whoever is behind these allegations knowingly or unknowingly has cast some of the most ridiculous aspersions on President Buhari’s competence as a leader of a great country. “To begin with, it is absolutely nonsensical and absurd to write that in one week of the President’s return, the Vice President has been sidelined. “Quite to the contrary, the Vice President remains the confidante and the closest adviser to the President,” Shehu stated. “It is difficult to understand what anyone wants to achieve peddling such falsehood that the President, himself a former military general and Head of State and Commander-In-Chief is subject to undue influence and manipulation. It is both ridiculous and inconceivable.