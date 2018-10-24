The presidency yesterday declared that Nigeria is strong enough to defend its territory against any threat.
Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, who said this in a statement, assured Nigerians that there is no reason to worry about the hollow outburst by Kanu, on returning to the country “with hell.”...
Read more via The Guardian Nigeria Newspaper – Nigeria and World News – https://ift.tt/2JfDwr1
Get More Nigeria Political News
Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, who said this in a statement, assured Nigerians that there is no reason to worry about the hollow outburst by Kanu, on returning to the country “with hell.”...
Read more via The Guardian Nigeria Newspaper – Nigeria and World News – https://ift.tt/2JfDwr1
Get More Nigeria Political News
Last edited by a moderator:[69]