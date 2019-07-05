The Federal Government has debunked reports being circulated on social media of a bomb explosion at the South African High Commission in Abuja, on Saturday.
In a statement issued in Abuja, the Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed, said the report “is fake news orchestrated by desperate opposition to cause panic and chaos among the populace”.
