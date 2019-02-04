The All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential campaign council has dismissed the endorsement of Atiku Abubakar, presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), by some socio-cultural groups. Festus Keyamo, the council spokesman, said the endorsement was engineered and carried out by PDP members and sympathisers. Earlier on Sunday, five …
