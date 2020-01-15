Ghana’s weightlifting gold medallist at the 2006 Commonwealth Games in Australia, Majetie Fetrie, was on Saturday laid to rest at Igobo-Akure in Ondo State, Nigeria, with no sports official from Ghana in attendance. The absence of Ghana’s officials at the funeral was received with dismay and shock by the family of the deceased.....
