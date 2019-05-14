Politics No going back on May 30 sit-at-home, says MASSOB – The Guardian Nigeria News

#1
The Movement for the Actualisation of the Sovereign State of Biafra (MASSOB) and other pro-Biafra groups have resolved that May 30 sit-at-home to commemorate the anniversary of Biafra must hold. In a statement yesterday by MASSOB leader, Uche Madu and other …



Read more via The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News – http://bit.ly/2WH4QV9

Get More Nigeria Political News
 

Attachments

Last edited by a moderator:
[39]

Trending Posts

More trending news
Latest Jobs Vacancies Nigeria (Links)
Access to the latest job vacancies across Nigeria

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

2
Top