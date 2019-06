Abdullahi Ganduje, governor of Kano state, says there is no gorilla in the state-owned zoo where it was alleged that N6.8 million was swallowed by the animal. An official of the Kano Zoological Gardens had been quoted as saying a gorilla carted away the money from where it was kept before …Read more via TheCable – http://bit.ly/2XVldxP Get More Nigeria Metro News