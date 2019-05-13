The Director, Corporate Communications, Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) Mr Isaac Okoroafor said that no money is missing or stolen from the bank’s coffers as reported in some section of the media.
Okoroafor said this in a statement on Sunday while reacting to a recent article and audio …
Read more via Pulse Nigeria – Nigeria – http://bit.ly/2Jhjyza
Get more: Nigeria Business News
Okoroafor said this in a statement on Sunday while reacting to a recent article and audio …
Read more via Pulse Nigeria – Nigeria – http://bit.ly/2Jhjyza
Get more: Nigeria Business News
Last edited by a moderator:[2]