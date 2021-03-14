Video No more amnesty, negotiation with criminals in Benue – Ortom | Nigeria News Links


In Nigeria News today headlines include
  • No more amnesty, negotiation with criminals in Benue – Ortom – PM News
  • ‘Without Buhari, you can’t sleep at night even if you are governor’ – Akpabio – Premium Times News
  • Falana: FG frustrated Ibori’s trial in UK — but wants to receive recovered loot - The Cable
  • NLC gives Fayemi deadline to pay workers’ outstanding salaries – Daily Post Nigeria
  • Ibori Loot: Plot Against FG Thickens As Lawyers Rally Support For Delta State - Guardian Nigeria

Links to Top Nigeria News Today
Politics - No more amnesty, negotiation with criminals in Benue – Ortom – PM News

https://www.pmnewsnigeria.com/2021/03/13/no-more-amnesty-negotiation-with-criminals-in-benue-ortom/
Politics - ‘Without Buhari, you can’t sleep at night even if you are governor’ – Akpabio – Premium Times News

https://www.premiumtimesng.com/news/headlines/448661-without-buhari-you-cant-sleep-at-night-even-if-you-are-governor-akpabio.html
Metro - Falana: FG frustrated Ibori’s trial in UK — but wants to receive recovered loot - The Cable

https://www.thecable.ng/falana-fg-frustrated-iboris-trial-in-the-uk-but-now-wants-to-receive-recovered-loot
Metro - NLC gives Fayemi deadline to pay workers’ outstanding salaries – Daily Post Nigeria

https://dailypost.ng/2021/03/14/nlc-gives-fayemi-deadline-to-pay-workers-outstanding-salaries/
Politics - Ibori Loot: Plot Against FG Thickens As Lawyers Rally Support For Delta State - Guardian Nigeria

https://m.guardian.ng/News/Plot-against-FG-thickens-as-lawyers-rally-support-for-Delta-State
