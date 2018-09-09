President Muhammadu Buhari has said that there is no plan whatsoever to Islamise Nigeria, contrary to the propaganda and narrative that has taken root in some quarters and churches across the country.
Speaking at the Catholic Bishops Conference of Nigeria (CBCN) in Sokoto Sunday, …
Read more via Thisdaylive – https://ift.tt/2O26fBn
Get More Nigeria Political News
Speaking at the Catholic Bishops Conference of Nigeria (CBCN) in Sokoto Sunday, …
Read more via Thisdaylive – https://ift.tt/2O26fBn
Get More Nigeria Political News
Last edited by a moderator:[60]