No plan to remove fuel subsidy now, FG insists – The Guardian Nigeria News

Finance Minister Zainab Ahmed yesterday reiterated government’s resolve not to remove fuel subsidy.

She made the emphasis against the backdrop of long queues emerging at some filling stations amid the fear that a removal was imminent.....



