Entertainment No provision for compensation, says South African minister on xenophobia - The Cable

Naledi Pandor, South African minister of foreign affairs, says there is no provision for compensating those affected in the fresh attacks in the country.

In an interview with Reuters, Pandor said her country’s laws do not have provision for such.

Last week, angry mob went on rampage in South Africa, targetting foreign nationals, including Nigerians.


