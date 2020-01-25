Entertainment No Soldier Arrested Me Or Collected My Cars – Bobrisky – Naijaloaded

#1
Nigerian cross-dresser, Bobrisky has debunked report of his arrest and seizure of his car which was passed off in a video that went viral.

Bobrisky who shared a new photo on his Instagram page, dispelled report of the arrest which unconfirmed sources claimed …

bobrisky.JPG

via Naijaloaded | Nigeria’s Most Visited Music & Entertainment Website – https://ift.tt/2S0aq3V

Get more Nigeria Entertainment News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[25]
Your email address will not be publicly visible. We will only use it to contact you to confirm your post.

Trending Posts

More trending news

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

264
Top