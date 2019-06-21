You might have heard recently, from publications like the Washington Post, NBC, and of course, Newsweek, that some people are growing a “horn” or a “spike” out of the back of their skull from using a smartphone too much.
For anyone who was excited about gaining a futuristic protuberance, I’m sorry
Read more via Gizmodo – http://bit.ly/2ZyqTyc
Get more World News
For anyone who was excited about gaining a futuristic protuberance, I’m sorry
Read more via Gizmodo – http://bit.ly/2ZyqTyc
Get more World News
Last edited by a moderator:[63]