No vacancy in Aso Rock until 2023 – Marwa

The former military governor of Lagos State, Buba Marwa, has said that all those seeking to occupy the Aso presidential villa should wait till 2023 as President Muhammadu Buhari would be returned to power in 2019.

Mr Marwa said this while fielding questions from journalists on Thursday …



