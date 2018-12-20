After the stars have already said they'd be into it , Netflix officially announced a sequel to its hit teen romantic comedy, "To All the Boys I've Loved Before." Breakout stars Lana Condor and Noah Centineo will return for the sequel, which will be written by the first movie's screenwriter Sofia Alvarez.....
Read more via Pulse Nigeria News – https://ift.tt/2A9iXZX
Get more Nigeria Entertainment News
Read more via Pulse Nigeria News – https://ift.tt/2A9iXZX
Get more Nigeria Entertainment News
Last edited by a moderator:[39]