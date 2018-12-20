Entertainment Noah Centineo and Lana Condor announced the sequel to ‘All the Boys I’ve Loved Before’ in the most adorable way – Pulse Nigeria News

#1
After the stars have already said they'd be into it , Netflix officially announced a sequel to its hit teen romantic comedy, "To All the Boys I've Loved Before." Breakout stars Lana Condor and Noah Centineo will return for the sequel, which will be written by the first movie's screenwriter Sofia Alvarez.....



Read more via Pulse Nigeria News – https://ift.tt/2A9iXZX

Get more Nigeria Entertainment News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[39]

Trending Posts

More trending news
Latest Jobs Vacancies Nigeria (Links)
Access to the latest job vacancies across Nigeria
Nigeria 2019: The Latest News
Stay up to date with the latest links on every aspects of Nigerian Politics

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

264
Top