Patience, wife of former President Goodluck Jonathan, on Friday urged the Federal High Court in Lagos to order the release of the $5.7m and N2.4bn seized from her by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission.Her lawyer, Chief Ifedayo Adedipe (SAN), urged Justice Mojisola Olatoregun …Read more via Welcome To Ladun Liadi’s Blog – http://bit.ly/30HF8lH Get More Nigeria Political News