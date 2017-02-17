Submit Post Advertise

World 'Nobody Wants To Sit Next To Tiffany Trump' in Public Show [PHOTOS]

Discussion in 'World News' started by kemi, Feb 17, 2017 at 9:05 AM.

    Tiffany Trump was apparently the black sheep of New York Fashion Week on Monday night when she was spotted alone in front row at the Phillip Plein show.

    According to a number of fashion editors at the event, guests were creating seating havoc by actively trying to avoid sitting next to the president's daughter.

    In a tweet shared by Wall Street Journal fashion columnist Christina Binkley , Trump's daughter was surrounded by empty seats.

    A spokesperson for Trump has not yet responded to TooFab's request for comment.

    See photos and comments below:

    kemi, Feb 17, 2017 at 9:05 AM
