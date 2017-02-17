Tiffany Trump was apparently the black sheep of New York Fashion Week on Monday night when she was spotted alone in front row at the Phillip Plein show. According to a number of fashion editors at the event, guests were creating seating havoc by actively trying to avoid sitting next to the president's daughter. In a tweet shared by Wall Street Journal fashion columnist Christina Binkley , Trump's daughter was surrounded by empty seats. A spokesperson for Trump has not yet responded to TooFab's request for comment. See photos and comments below: