Durojaiye Kayode, popular known as Biggy in Nollywood is dead.He passed away in a ghastly automobile accident on his way to Abuja somewhere after Lokoja.

According to his friend,he was sitting with him and some friends recently at Access Garden, opposite Garki Hospital, Abuja when Remi Adebayo came....



Top