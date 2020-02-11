Nollywood actor celebrates as father receives presidential pardon after 34 years
Nollywood Actor, Etim Effiong, has expressed excitement after his father Retired Lt. Col. Moses Effiong received presidential pardon after 34...
thenationonlineng.net
|Thread starter
|Similar threads
|Forum
|Replies
|Date
|Entertainment Veteran Actor, Ukwak Asuquo, Who Played Boniface In Village Headmaster, Dies – Information Nigeria News
|Entertainment
|0
|Entertainment Do You Agree? Give Every Lagosian N25k If You Intend To Extend Lockdown -Nollywood Actor Tells Sanwo-olu – Naijaloaded Nigeria News
|Entertainment
|0
|Entertainment Nollywood actor, Ukwak Asuquo is dead - Daily Post Nigeria News
|Entertainment
|0
|Entertainment ‘Why I left Nollywood for firefighting job’ – The Nation News
|Entertainment
|0
|Entertainment Lockdown Violation: Funke Akindele, Husband To Be Charged To Court - Channels TV Nigeria
|Entertainment
|0
|Similar threads
|Entertainment Veteran Actor, Ukwak Asuquo, Who Played Boniface In Village Headmaster, Dies – Information Nigeria News
|Entertainment Do You Agree? Give Every Lagosian N25k If You Intend To Extend Lockdown -Nollywood Actor Tells Sanwo-olu – Naijaloaded Nigeria News
|Entertainment Nollywood actor, Ukwak Asuquo is dead - Daily Post Nigeria News
|Entertainment ‘Why I left Nollywood for firefighting job’ – The Nation News
|Entertainment Lockdown Violation: Funke Akindele, Husband To Be Charged To Court - Channels TV Nigeria