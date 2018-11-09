Entertainment Nollywood Actor, Joseph Benjamin Features In Oprah Winfrey’s TV Series (Photo, Video) – Nairaland

Nollywood actor, Joseph Benjamin lands a role in Oprah Winfrey’s TV series, ‘Greenleaf’ where he acted alongside Hollywood Actor, Lamman Rucker and actress Kim Hawthorne.

He made an appearance as Joseph Obi, the new church accountant in a scene with Kerissa Greenleaf (Kim Hawthorne). The elated popular actor, Joseph Benjamin shared …



