Entertainment Nollywood Actress, Ebube Nwagbo Launches New Clothing Line – Nigerian Entertainment Today

Nollywood actress, Ebube Nwagbo has launched her new clothing line named ‘PoshedUp by Ebube Nwagbo’. PoshedUp by Ebube Nwagbo is a casual chic clothing line inspired by the favorite actress’ everyday fashionable looks. The 35-year-old actress is also a model, television personality, investor, entrepreneur, and …



