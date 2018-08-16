Nollywood actress, Ebube Nwagbo has launched her new clothing line named ‘PoshedUp by Ebube Nwagbo’. PoshedUp by Ebube Nwagbo is a casual chic clothing line inspired by the favorite actress’ everyday fashionable looks. The 35-year-old actress is also a model, television personality, investor, entrepreneur, and …
via Nigerian Entertainment Today – https://ift.tt/2QtHWxK
-------------
Get more Nigeria Entertainment News
via Nigerian Entertainment Today – https://ift.tt/2QtHWxK
-------------
Get more Nigeria Entertainment News
Last edited by a moderator:[73]