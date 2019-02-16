Entertainment Nollywood Actress, Omoni Oboli, Threatens INEC With Thunder If The Presidential Election Gets Postponed – INFORMATION NIGERIA

#1
Following the now trending news that Independence National Electoral Commission(INEC) is poised to postponed the much anticipated February 16th presidential election, Nollywood actress, Omoni Oboli, has reacted.

The pretty actress while taking to her twitter handle shared that she would go all night until INEC announce its plans for the …



via INFORMATION NIGERIA – http://bit.ly/2NaF8EC

Get more Nigeria Entertainment News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[36]

Trending Posts

More trending news
Latest Jobs Vacancies Nigeria (Links)
Access to the latest job vacancies across Nigeria

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

264
Top