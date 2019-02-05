Entertainment Nollywood Actress, Rita Dominic Set To Marry A Billionaire Igbo Man – Naijaloaded

#1
Nollywood actress, Rita Dominic is ready to marry after years of singlehood, new report claims.

She was hit by the cupid arrow. The A- list actress is about to marry a man whose loins are hot for her.....



via Naijaloaded | Nigeria’s Most Visited Music & Entertainment Website – http://bit.ly/2TrxJ5Y

Get more Nigeria Entertainment News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[0]

Trending Posts

More trending news
Latest Jobs Vacancies Nigeria (Links)
Access to the latest job vacancies across Nigeria

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

264
Top