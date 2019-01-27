Entertainment Nollywood Actress Tina Mba: I Have No Plan For Marriage… I’m In Love & Happy With My Partner – NaijaGistsBlog

#1
Nigerian Actress Tina Mba: I Have No Plan For Marriage, I’m In Love & Happy With My Partner

Excerpts of veteran Nollywood actress Tina Mba recent interview with Punch NG’s Kore Ogidan....



via NaijaGistsBlog Nigeria, Nollywood, Celebrity ,News, Entertainment, Gist, Gossip, Inspiration, Africa – http://bit.ly/2G47j6k

Get more Nigeria Entertainment News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[80]

Trending Posts

More trending news
Latest Jobs Vacancies Nigeria (Links)
Access to the latest job vacancies across Nigeria

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

264
Top