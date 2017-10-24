Entertainment

Nollywood actress, Toyin Abraham’s father is dead. His death comes as the industry is also mourning the sudden demise of Funke Abisogun-Alhassan Toyin Abraham has announced via her Instagram page that her father has passed away. The Nollywood actress did not mention the cause of death. She put up a photo collage of her father and wrote: “Good night Dad” May his soul rest in peace. The actress recently opened up on her personal life and career in a new interview. She admitted that the end of her marriage to actor, Adeniyi Johnson, caused her so much pain she resorted to alcohol and drugs, before she got help that saved her life.