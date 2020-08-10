Nollywood legend, Omotola queries Instagram - Vanguard News
By Sylvester Kwentua Legendary Nollywood actress, Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde (MFR) known as Omosexy by movie lovers, has written a letter to social media giants, Instagram. The letter was obviously necessitated by some irregularities being witnessed on her Instagram page by her. She wrote the letter...
www.vanguardngr.com
PLACE YOUR ADVERT HERE
Connect with people interested in Entertainment News!
Connect with people interested in Entertainment News!