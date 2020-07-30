Nollywood remake of Tunde Leye’s ‘Finding Hubby’ hits cinemas soon - Businessday NG
The Nollywood remake of Tunde Leye’s viral story ‘Finding Hubby’ is set to hit the cinemas in November, the movie director Femi Ogunsanwo has said. Ogunsanwo in an interview with newsmen said that the movie which is the remake of 2012’s fan-favourite, captures 35-year-old Oyin Clegg’s search for...
