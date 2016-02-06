Nollywood Trailer: Just Not Married - Judith Audu

#1

'Just Not Married' tells a story of Two brothers who choose opposite paths. Victor is a recent ex-con who is trying to piece his life together while Duke is a brilliant undergraduate determined to see his mum live. Duke enlists the help of his two friends in stealing cars by decorating the cars and pretending to be married.

jnm-jpg.70433


Despite some unforeseen hiccups their operation was pretty successful until people got greedy and violent.
Directed by Uduak-Obong Patrick, Assistant Director Asurf Oluseyi, Director of Photography Fayo F. Segun Festus, Produced by Judith Audu, Written by Lani Aisida, It stars Stan Nze, Roland Obutu, Rotimi Salami, Brutus Richard, Perpetua Adefemi, Judith AUDU, Ijeoma Agu, Gregory Ojefua, Dayo Davies, Adeniyi Johnson, Bucci Franklyn, Eric Nwanso, Seun Afolabi, L.A.S.E, Jordan Igbinoba, 16 Oniru, Vanessa Kanu, e.t.c.

Still Photo by Mayo9ice concepts , Make-up by Adelola Fadipe.
The production was made possible by: Judith Audu Productions, Blacreek Pictures and Asurf Films.

[USERGROUP=15]@News Hub Team[/USERGROUP] - let us hope the film lives up to the trailer.
 
[7266]
BABAAWODELE

BABAAWODELE

Member
#2
#2
Hello......you can get rich without any ritual, that you can
get rich without killing your mother, father,
brother, sister, uncle or a poor child on the
street. It is real and don't have any side effect.
Try it now and see. Baba has been preaching the gospel of get rich quick, flaunting different currencies starched ,do not take counsel from the realm of poverty.Take that bold step to your
world of riches. Call baba WhatsApp me or call me on +2348110819256 and state what you want and how you want it. The solution is at your door step. Don't hide sickness or your problems, say it out and it will be solve, you have anything to share call baba on this number +2348110819256...
For the solution of
problems....yahoo+.......help of students..........baba ijebu sure number ....giving....bet9ja people magic...........traveling
issues.......eyes problems.........broken bones.......Working bet 9ja king on
lotto..... U.s lotto also.......thunderball
numbers ........infertility.....bringing back your lost love.......business promotion....... Power to win elections........ Spiritual husband/wife......family curses....... Land issues.........witch craft attack...... Etc....contact me on +2348110819256
Flaunts Shrine with Lots Dollars, WITH LITTLE SACRIFICES...
 

Trending Posts

More trending news
Latest Jobs Vacancies Nigeria (Links)
Access to the latest job vacancies across Nigeria

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

286
Top