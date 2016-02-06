Nollywood Trailer: Just Not Married - Judith Audu

'Just Not Married' tells a story of Two brothers who choose opposite paths. Victor is a recent ex-con who is trying to piece his life together while Duke is a brilliant undergraduate determined to see his mum live. Duke enlists the help of his two friends in stealing cars by decorating the cars and pretending to be married.
Despite some unforeseen hiccups their operation was pretty successful until people got greedy and violent.
Directed by Uduak-Obong Patrick, Assistant Director Asurf Oluseyi, Director of Photography Fayo F. Segun Festus, Produced by Judith Audu, Written by Lani Aisida, It stars Stan Nze, Roland Obutu, Rotimi Salami, Brutus Richard, Perpetua Adefemi, Judith AUDU, Ijeoma Agu, Gregory Ojefua, Dayo Davies, Adeniyi Johnson, Bucci Franklyn, Eric Nwanso, Seun Afolabi, L.A.S.E, Jordan Igbinoba, 16 Oniru, Vanessa Kanu, e.t.c.
Still Photo by Mayo9ice concepts , Make-up by Adelola Fadipe.
The production was made possible by: Judith Audu Productions, Blacreek Pictures and Asurf Films.
[USERGROUP=15]@News Hub Team[/USERGROUP] - let us hope the film lives up to the trailer.