Entertainment

After a 2-year hiatus to focus on family and life, Nollywood Actress and mother of two, Uche Iwuanyanwu is making a much-awaited comeback to the silver screen. In an interview with the press, the Actress talked about taking time off to focus on raising her kids, as well as her past movies and performances that made her a memorable addition to Nigerian cinema. During the course of her absence from the film industry, Uche opened a fashion line, as well as a fabric shop catering to the fashion and garment needs of Nigerians. The actress also stated how motherhood has changed her perception and thinking as a human being. “Seriously, being a mother changes your reasoning, your attitude to life and makes you more caring. I have come to learn to love unconditionally, tolerant and accommodating. I think of myself last now. It sounds very funny but so true,” she said. And despite being known for her depictions of sexy characters on screen as a single lady, the Actress admitted that she would not reject the prospect of depicting such characters as long as the script did not require her to be nude. “Of course, I am not going to go butt naked. Never, I never did that as a single girl, why would I start now as a married woman?” The Actress also spoke openly about sexual harassment in the industry, stating that being propositioned to get the opportunity to work in a movie wouldn’t happen to her. “They won’t ask me because I won’t answer. They may ask indirectly but never directly because I don’t think anyone can openly ask to make love to me for a script because I know my onions.” Uche Iwuanyanwu is currently working on a new movie.