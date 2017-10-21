Submit Post Advertise

Entertainment NOLLYWOOD: Uche Iwuanyanwu on Her Comeback

Discussion in 'Entertainment' started by sandchi, Oct 21, 2017 at 2:22 PM. Views count: 17

Tags:
  1. sandchi

    sandchi Member Curators

    Uche1-720x400.jpg
    After a 2-year hiatus to focus on family and life, Nollywood Actress and mother of two, Uche Iwuanyanwu is making a much-awaited comeback to the silver screen.

    In an interview with the press, the Actress talked about taking time off to focus on raising her kids, as well as her past movies and performances that made her a memorable addition to Nigerian cinema. During the course of her absence from the film industry, Uche opened a fashion line, as well as a fabric shop catering to the fashion and garment needs of Nigerians.

    The actress also stated how motherhood has changed her perception and thinking as a human being.

    “Seriously, being a mother changes your reasoning, your attitude to life and makes you more caring.
    I have come to learn to love unconditionally, tolerant and accommodating. I think of myself last now. It sounds very funny but so true,” she said.

    And despite being known for her depictions of sexy characters on screen as a single lady, the Actress admitted that she would not reject the prospect of depicting such characters as long as the script did not require her to be nude.

    “Of course, I am not going to go butt naked. Never, I never did that as a single girl, why would I start now as a married woman?”

    The Actress also spoke openly about sexual harassment in the industry, stating that being propositioned to get the opportunity to work in a movie wouldn’t happen to her.

    “They won’t ask me because I won’t answer. They may ask indirectly but never directly because I don’t think anyone can openly ask to make love to me for a script because I know my onions.”

    Uche Iwuanyanwu is currently working on a new movie.
     
    sandchi, Oct 21, 2017 at 2:22 PM
    #1



    Loading...
    Similar Threads - NOLLYWOOD Uche Iwuanyanwu
    1. siteadmin
      Entertainment

      Nollywood Omoni Oboli: Why I Ended Up Sleeping With 4 Women

      siteadmin, Sep 30, 2017, in forum: Entertainment
      Replies:
      0
      Views:
      1,658
      siteadmin
      Sep 30, 2017
    2. Jules
      Entertainment

      Keep Your Relationship Away From The Internet - Uche Ogbodo

      Jules, Jun 25, 2017, in forum: Entertainment
      Replies:
      1
      Views:
      540
      Samguine
      Jun 26, 2017
    3. Jules
      Entertainment

      Uche Jumbo Reacts To Rumours Of Marital Crisis

      Jules, Jun 20, 2017, in forum: Entertainment
      Replies:
      4
      Views:
      521
      nwaeze favour
      Jun 20, 2017
    4. Jules
      Entertainment

      Nollywood Actor Prince James Uche Is Dead

      Jules, Mar 8, 2017, in forum: Entertainment
      Replies:
      2
      Views:
      2,432
      curator
      Mar 8, 2017
    5. Lequte
      Entertainment

      How a Nollywood Actress Almost Raped me in the Toilet- Actor Uche Maduagwu Cries Out

      Lequte, Mar 1, 2017, in forum: Entertainment
      Replies:
      1
      Views:
      3,266
      Azeez Taiwo
      Mar 1, 2017
    6. Jules
      Entertainment

      Uche Maduagwu Raises Alarm - Nollywood Actresses No Longer Wear Panties To Location

      Jules, Feb 21, 2017, in forum: Entertainment
      Replies:
      1
      Views:
      2,749
      curator
      Feb 21, 2017
    7. Jules
      Entertainment

      Emeka Ike - Nigerians Refused to Help Prince James Uche Because He's Not a Fine Girl

      Jules, Jan 16, 2017, in forum: Entertainment
      Replies:
      2
      Views:
      1,035
      Jules
      Jan 16, 2017

    Comments