An FCT High Court in Jabi, Abuja on Friday dismissed a suit challenging President Muhammadu Buhari’s nomination in the 2019 Presidential Election for lacking in merit.
Other respondents in the suit are the All Progressives Congress (APC) and its Chairman, Adams Oshiomhole. The suit was filed by …
Read more via Premium Times Nigeria – http://bit.ly/30F7BbO
Get More Nigeria Political News
Other respondents in the suit are the All Progressives Congress (APC) and its Chairman, Adams Oshiomhole. The suit was filed by …
Read more via Premium Times Nigeria – http://bit.ly/30F7BbO
Get More Nigeria Political News
Attachments
- 69.6 KB Views: 1
Last edited by a moderator:[83]