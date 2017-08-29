Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe says his nation is facing a "serious and grave threat" after North Korea fired a missile over northern Japan this morning. The missile was launched from near North Korean capital Pyongyang and flew about 2,700 kilometres, reaching an altitude of about 550km. It flew over Japan's northernmost main island of Hokkaido before breaking into three pieces and falling into the sea about 1,180 km to the east of Japan. Air raid warnings sounded in northern Japan as the missile approached, with people being warned to take shelter in basements. North Korea has conducted dozens of ballistic missile tests under young leader Kim Jong-un, but firing projectiles over mainland Japan is rare.