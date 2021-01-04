In Nigeria News today headlines include
- Northern coalition plans to sue Buhari over service chiefs’ tenure - Punch Newspaper
- Atiku Abubakar accuses Buhari-led government of destroying his business as he sells off his shares in Intels - Vanguard Newspaper
- Even Governor Zulum will tell you that the security situation in Borno state is far better than what it was in 2015 - Adesina - Linda Ikejis blog
- COVID-19: They expected us to die like flies, but we have a God — Pastor Adeboye – First Reports
- Ex-UNILAG VC, Prof Ibidapo Obe, dies from COVID-19 complications – Legit.ng
