Video Northern coalition plans to sue Buhari over service chiefs’ tenure | Nigeria News Links


In Nigeria News today headlines include
  • Northern coalition plans to sue Buhari over service chiefs’ tenure - Punch Newspaper
  • Atiku Abubakar accuses Buhari-led government of destroying his business as he sells off his shares in Intels - Vanguard Newspaper
  • Even Governor Zulum will tell you that the security situation in Borno state is far better than what it was in 2015 - Adesina - Linda Ikejis blog
  • COVID-19: They expected us to die like flies, but we have a God — Pastor Adeboye – First Reports
  • Ex-UNILAG VC, Prof Ibidapo Obe, dies from COVID-19 complications – Legit.ng
Links to Top Nigeria News Today
Metro - Northern coalition plans to sue Buhari over service chiefs’ tenure - Punch Newspaper

https://punchng.com/northern-coalition-plans-to-sue-buhari-over-service-chiefs-tenure/
Metro - Atiku Abubakar accuses Buhari-led government of destroying his business as he sells off his shares in Intels - Vanguard Newspaper

https://www.vanguardngr.com/2021/01/why-i-sold-off-my-intels-shares-%e2%80%95-atiku/
Metro - Even Governor Zulum will tell you that the security situation in Borno state is far better than what it was in 2015 - Adesina - Linda Ikejis blog

https://www.lindaikejisblog.com/2021/1/even-governor-zulum-will-tell-you-that-the-security-situation-in-borno-state-is-far-better-than-what-it-was-in-2015-adesina.html
Metro - COVID-19: They expected us to die like flies, but we have a God — Pastor Adeboye – First Reports

https://firstreportsonline.com/covid-19-they-expected-us-to-die-like-flies-but-we-have-a-god-pastor-adeboye/
Metro - Ex-UNILAG VC, Prof Ibidapo Obe, dies from COVID-19 complications – Legit.ng

https://www.legit.ng/1396319-former-unilag-vc-prof-ibidapo-obe-reportedly-dies-covid-19-complications.html
