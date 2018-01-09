The governors of Benue, Taraba, Plateau and Nasarawa, Adamawa, Niger and Kaduna States, the Inspector General of Police Ibrahim Idris, and the Minister of Interior, Lt. General Abdulrahman Dambazau, have devised and agreed on a strategy to stop the incessant spilling of blood between herdsmen and farmers in the area. Gov. Samuel Ortom of Benue stated said there was now synergy among the security agencies, the federal and state governments to combat the challenge. He, however, declined to give details of the strategies, saying it was a security matter not meant for public consumption. “We have dialogued; we have looked at the problem with the security chiefs and appreciated each other. “One thing that is central is that we have agreed that killing in any form is not allowed; security men must apprehend and prosecute those responsible. “There is no point politicising these killings; it is the responsibility of all Nigerians to eliminate the criminality that is resulting in the killings,” Ortom said.