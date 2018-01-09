Submit Post Advertise

Metro Northern Govs Agree on Strategy to End Herdsmen Killings

Discussion in 'Metro News' started by Lequte, Jan 9, 2018 at 8:09 AM. Views count: 182

Tags:
  1. Lequte

    Lequte Scientist Curators

    The governors of Benue, Taraba, Plateau and Nasarawa, Adamawa, Niger and Kaduna States, the Inspector General of Police Ibrahim Idris, and the Minister of Interior, Lt. General Abdulrahman Dambazau, have devised and agreed on a strategy to stop the incessant spilling of blood between herdsmen and farmers in the area.

    Gov. Samuel Ortom of Benue stated said there was now synergy among the security agencies, the federal and state governments to combat the challenge.

    He, however, declined to give details of the strategies, saying it was a security matter not meant for public consumption.

    “We have dialogued; we have looked at the problem with the security chiefs and appreciated each other.

    “One thing that is central is that we have agreed that killing in any form is not allowed; security men must apprehend and prosecute those responsible.

    “There is no point politicising these killings; it is the responsibility of all Nigerians to eliminate the criminality that is resulting in the killings,” Ortom said.
     

    Attached Files:

    Lequte, Jan 9, 2018 at 8:09 AM
    #1



    Loading...
    Similar Threads - Northern Govs Agree
    1. Lequte
      Metro

      Igbo Quit Notice: Northern Groups in Another Meeting, Condemns Gov El Rufai

      Lequte, Jun 7, 2017, in forum: Metro News
      Replies:
      3
      Views:
      1,465
      agadi
      Jun 7, 2017
    2. Jules
      Metro

      Kaduna Gov 'El-Rufai' Orders Arrest Of Northern Youths Who Ordered Igbos To Leave North

      Jules, Jun 7, 2017, in forum: Metro News
      Replies:
      4
      Views:
      1,466
      sirOscie
      Jun 8, 2017
    3. Lequte
      Metro

      Meningitis Outbreak: Sultan of Sokoto Summons 19 Northern Govs

      Lequte, Apr 11, 2017, in forum: Metro News
      Replies:
      0
      Views:
      365
      Lequte
      Apr 11, 2017
    4. Lequte
      Metro

      PHOTO: Bill Gates, Aliko Dangote Sign MoU With 6 Northern Govs

      Lequte, Jan 22, 2016, in forum: Metro News
      Replies:
      0
      Views:
      1,040
      Lequte
      Jan 22, 2016
    5. Lequte
      Metro

      Nigeria: Northern Govs Issue Statement on Zaria Killings, Caution Buhari

      Lequte, Dec 20, 2015, in forum: Metro News
      Replies:
      0
      Views:
      1,912
      Lequte
      Dec 20, 2015
    6. Jules
      Metro

      Stop Arresting Northerners, AYCF Warns S’East Govs -Punch

      Jules, Jun 18, 2014, in forum: Metro News
      Replies:
      0
      Views:
      2,409
      Jules
      Jun 18, 2014
    7. Lequte
      Metro

      All Boko Haram Elements Will be Stamped out in 3 Months - Northern Govs

      Lequte, May 10, 2014, in forum: Metro News
      Replies:
      0
      Views:
      1,221
      Lequte
      May 10, 2014

    Comments