Minister of Health, Isaac Adewole, has said that not all medical graduates in Nigeria must practice. He said this while responding to a question he was asked by journalists at a function recently.When asked what he will do as regards the frustration that resident doctors go through after their residency programmes and then can not find suitable places to work, Adewole said, "It might sound selfish, but we can all be specialist. Some will be farmerss, some will be politicians. The man who sews my gown is a doctor. He makes the best gown."