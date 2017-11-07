Submit Post Advertise

Metro Notorious Criminals Break Away From Police Custody in Bayelsa

    A number of notorious armed robbers and cultists have escaped from the custody of the Special Anti-Robbery Squad ( SARS ) of the Nigerian Police in Yenagoa, Bayelsa State.

    According to reports, the police are combing all the nooks and crannies of the state capital to rearrest the suspected daredevil criminals.

    Several sources said the fleeing number was 10, security sources said the police were still trying to determine the figure.

    However, it's reported that one of them had been rearrested by the police.
     

