French authorities have released a statement stating why Notre Dame fire was hard to put out, by the Fire Fighters and other agencies deployed to the scene, .
The centuries-old wooden roof beams, stone exterior and soaring Gothic architecture made Monday’s blaze especially difficult to …
Read more via Nigeria News | Laila’s Blog – http://bit.ly/2GmOv0G
Get more World News
The centuries-old wooden roof beams, stone exterior and soaring Gothic architecture made Monday’s blaze especially difficult to …
Read more via Nigeria News | Laila’s Blog – http://bit.ly/2GmOv0G
Get more World News
Last edited by a moderator:[0]