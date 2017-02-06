Submit Post Advertise

Business NPA Appoints Ndunofit Offiong As New GM, Public Affairs

    The management of Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) has appointed a new General Manager, Public Affairs, Ndunofit Offiong, as the current Image Maker, Chief Michael Ajayi prepares for his retirement.

    Also, Musa Iliya, who was assistant general manager, public affairs, Eastern Port was promoted general manager, public affairs, Eastern Port, while Olufemi Oyejola was promoted general manager, special project.

    Effioita Ephraim, who is in charge of NPA’s Abuja Liaison Office, was also elevated to the position of general manager. Ajayi, Ilya and Ephraim are due for retirement soon. Until his promotion and appointment, Offiong was the assistant general manager, audit at the NPA Headquarters.

    A memo signed by the Managing Director of the authority, Ms. Hadiza Bala Usman, noted that the new promotions and postings were with immediate effect.
     
